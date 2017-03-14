Good and bad news for Napoli on renewals front

Napoli’s negotiations with Lorenzo Insigne over a new contract are progressing well, although they have hit a bump over Dries Mertens’ extension.

In recent weeks, the Partenopei have been committed to extending the contracts of both players, with Insigne’s current deal expiring in 2019 and the Belgian’s set to run out in the summer of 2018.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Insigne and the club have agreed to terms over a deal to keep him at his hometown club, with the only thing that needs to be ironed out being a disagreement over image rights.

However, clubs will be on high alert in relation to Mertens’ situation, with the attacker having impressed by hitting 19 goals this season for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Although the club are keen to keep the former PSV man at the Stadio San Paolo, the parties have not agreed upon terms over a new contract, specifically in relation to the player’s salary and his release clause.

Elsewhere on the contract front at the club, Faouzi Ghoulam could be set for a summer exit as the Partenopei are unwilling to meet his current salary demands.

With the player’s affairs now exclusively managed by his brother Samir, who now acts as his agent, they have demanded a yearly wage of €2.5 million per season, which Napoli are unwilling to meet.