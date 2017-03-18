Nedved: Juventus v Barcelona comes at the perfect time

Despite being handed a tough draw in the Champions League, vice-president Pavel Nedved sees no reason why the Bianconeri should fear Barcelona.

The Bianconeri eased through to the final eight by defeating Porto 3-0 on aggregate, but the Blaugrana made headlines by overturning a heavy first leg defeat via a stunning 6-1 victory over PSG back at the Camp Nou.

While the performance has made Barcelona favourites to win it all in the eyes of many, Nedved believes the Italian side are hitting top form ahead of the tie.

“This match comes at the perfect time because the team is in constant growth,” he told reporters after Friday’s draw.

“It doesn’t matter where we play as we both matches will be difficult. The important thing is that we get there in top form.

“We respect Barcelona, but we won’t let fear get into the mix.”

Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-1 in the 2015 final, but Nedved isn’t certain revenge is what is motivating the Bianconeri.

“I don’t know if we’ll look for revenge,” he continued. “What I am certain of is that the tie against Barcelona will be an interesting one.

“We can’t look at the past. Instead, we have to look at the future. We are a strong side and we can face them head on.

“After that the stronger side will win.”

Juventus last won the Champions League back in 1996 when they defeated Ajax on penalties.