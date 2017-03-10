Published On: Fri, Mar 10th, 2017

New Southampton star reveals difficulties at Napoli

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini can’t stop scoring for his new team, and he’s admitted that his January move has reinvigorated him after a tough time at Napoli.

The Italian has been a force to be reckoned with for the Saints, netting six goals in four matches for his new side.

YouTube Preview Image

It’s a far cry from his time at Napoli, as coach Maurizio Sarri only featured him in 13 Serie A games for the Azzurri this campaign, and the Italian admits the situation had become untenable.

“I couldn’t continue on like that,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I wasn’t involved and I wasn’t happy. I had to show everyone, including myself, that I can still play football.

“Several things have changed though, as everything is different here [Southampton].

“I have to thank my teammates and manager as they have been extraordinary. Everyone has helped me. I want to make the fans happy by giving my all.”

Southampton will look to continue their climb up the Premier League standings on March 19, when they take on Tottenham.

FootballFanCast.com VIP Lounge