New Southampton star reveals difficulties at Napoli

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini can’t stop scoring for his new team, and he’s admitted that his January move has reinvigorated him after a tough time at Napoli.

The Italian has been a force to be reckoned with for the Saints, netting six goals in four matches for his new side.

It’s a far cry from his time at Napoli, as coach Maurizio Sarri only featured him in 13 Serie A games for the Azzurri this campaign, and the Italian admits the situation had become untenable.

“I couldn’t continue on like that,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I wasn’t involved and I wasn’t happy. I had to show everyone, including myself, that I can still play football.

“Several things have changed though, as everything is different here [Southampton].

“I have to thank my teammates and manager as they have been extraordinary. Everyone has helped me. I want to make the fans happy by giving my all.”

Southampton will look to continue their climb up the Premier League standings on March 19, when they take on Tottenham.