No Napoli move for Manchester United’s Ibrahimovic

A return to Italy isn’t in the cards for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his agent poured cold water on a potential move to Napoli.

The Swede signed a one-year contract with an option with the Red Devils last summer, though recent reports have linked him with a move back to Serie A at season’s end.

However despite having already played for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan while in Italy, his agent Mino Raiola made it clear that a move back to the peninsula – this time with Napoli – isn’t likely.

“Napoli are not part of our plans at this time,” he told Radio CRC.

“Things can change in life but I think it’s nearly impossible. I have never spoken with [Napoli President Aurelio] De Laurentiis about Ibra.

“I have also never spoke to him about [Mario] Balotelli because I think it’s a bit too early to talk about the transfer window.”

Ibrahimovic has netted 26 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for United this season.