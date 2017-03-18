No Napoli move for Manchester United’s Ibrahimovic
A return to Italy isn’t in the cards for Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his agent poured cold water on a potential move to Napoli.
The Swede signed a one-year contract with an option with the Red Devils last summer, though recent reports have linked him with a move back to Serie A at season’s end.
However despite having already played for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan while in Italy, his agent Mino Raiola made it clear that a move back to the peninsula – this time with Napoli – isn’t likely.
“Napoli are not part of our plans at this time,” he told Radio CRC.
“Things can change in life but I think it’s nearly impossible. I have never spoken with [Napoli President Aurelio] De Laurentiis about Ibra.
“I have also never spoke to him about [Mario] Balotelli because I think it’s a bit too early to talk about the transfer window.”
Ibrahimovic has netted 26 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for United this season.