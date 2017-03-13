Nuno: Juventus must lose at home eventually

Juventus’ outstanding unbeaten record at home isn’t worrying Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who pointed out that the run couldn’t continue forever.

Not since a surprise 1-0 loss to Udinese on the opening weekend of the 2015/16 season have the Bianconeri been beaten at home, a run of 45 games in all competitions.

It is also four years since they lasted tasted defeat in Turin in European competition, when Bayern Munich beat them 2-0 in April 2013, but Nuno isn’t too daunted about the task ahead of his side.

“We have done so much to get this far,” he told reporters. “We competed well and overcame some big obstacles in the group stage of the competition already.

“I think we are now a much better team and I’m proud of the work that the players have put in. We came out of the first leg with a lot of hope because it is difficult but it isn’t impossible.

“Juve have a very good unbeaten record but it doesn’t matter too much because sooner or later, someone will beat them there. I’m confident it can be my players.”

Given that his side lost former Inter man Alex Telles to a red card so early in the first leg, the Portuguese tactician also believes that this could be a different game with parity in the numbers.

“The first leg was affected in a major way by the expulsion of Telles,” he added. “Having 11 men on Tuesday will make a big difference to us and we believe in our tactics and our plan.”