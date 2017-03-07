Okaka: Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid

Manolo Gabbiadini’s rich vein of form since joining Southampton has caught the attention of compatriot Stefano Okaka, who believes the former Napoli man could move to Real Madrid if he continues his impressive goalscoring run.

The two Italian strikers squared off in Premier League action on Saturday, with Gabbiadini’s Saints coming out on top 4-3.

While both men got their name on the scoresheet, it’s the former Napoli man who has made headlines by netting six goals in four appearances for his new side.

His form has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, and Okaka wouldn’t be surprised to see him in Spain if he continues to impress.

“If he continues on like this I expect to see him at Real Madrid next year,” the Watford man jokingly told the Daily Star.

“He is an intelligent player. You could already see his talents while at Sampdoria.”

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in January after only netting three goals in 13 Serie A appearances for the Partenopei during the first half of the campaign.