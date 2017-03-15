Pair of Serie A starlets on Inter’s wishlist

While big names continue to be linked with a move to Inter, the club are reportedly keen to sign young duo Patrik Schick and Alessandro Bastoni this summer.

The likes of Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi have all been tipped to join the Nerazzurri this summer as owners Suning Group look to bring the club back to the top echelons of Italian football.

However La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that sporting director Piero Ausilio hasn’t forgotten about Sampdoria’s Schick and Atalanta’s Bastoni, both of whom have made names for themselves this campaign.

The Blucerchiati striker has quickly established himself at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this season by netting seven goals in 22 appearances since joining last summer from Sparta Prague.

As a result many have tipped the Czech Republic international as the perfect understudy to current Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Bastoni has impressed many by burning through the Atalanta ranks. The 17-year-old was only named to the first-team bench for the first time in October, and has since made his debut in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on January 22.

The Italy Under-18 international featured for the full 90 minutes that day, adding another 29 minutes off the bench against Inter on March 12.