Paratici assures Juventus fans over Allegri’s future

Massimiliano Allegri will not leave Juventus at the end of the season, according to the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Although the former AC Milan boss has been linked with a departure at the end of the season, Paratici was insistent that the club were happy with his work and keen to keep him.

“Allegri will stay at Juventus,” Paratici told reporters at the Manlio Scopiglio award presentation. “We are happy with him, he has produced great results during his time with us.

“He is among the best coaches in the world and we are happy to continue with him. He is also a great person and his technical ability isn’t in doubt. We have every intention of continuing together.”

Paratici also opened up on the Bianconeri’s summer transfer strategy, admitting that the Italian champions are very much interested in Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

“He is very good and he is a player that all of the big clubs are tracking,” he added. “We are following many players and we will decide in the summer what our plans are.

“We aren’t looking for one specific thing in the transfer market and it depends on the opportunities that present themselves.”