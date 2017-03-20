Petagna agent compares striker to Manchester United star

With Inter monitoring his progess, the agent of Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna believes it’s only a matter of time before his client develops into a goalscorer like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 21-year-old has slowly worked his way up the ranks since graduating from the AC Milan youth system in 2012. However after spending time on loan at Sampdoria, Latina, Vicenza and Ascoli, Petagna has finally found a home after signing with La Dea in January 2016.

His first year as a starter in Serie A has done wonders for his confidence, resulting in a call-up the Italian national team ahead of their match against Albania on March 24, though his agent Giuseppe Riso believes he’ll develop into more of a poacher with more experience.

“Several great strikers like Ibrahimovic and [Mario] Mandzukic weren’t great at scoring, but they developed,” he told Premium Sport.

“It’s his first year starting in Serie A and he still has lots to improve on.

“If he’d scored as many goals as his hard-work called for he’d already be a top player, but he has the potential to be one of the best strikers around.”

Inter have been linked with a move for Petagna, but his agent made it clear that he needs to play in order to continue his grow.

“He has unique characteristics, which means he could play in any league,” Riso continued.

“His physique needs regular playing time in order to grow and we will evaluate things with President [Antonio] Percassi.”

Petagna has netted five goals in 25 Serie A appearances this season.