Published On: Wed, Mar 15th, 2017

Atalanta ace owns internet troll after Inter drubbing

A gloating Inter supporter took on the wrong man this week when he attempted to mock Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna.

La Dea’s excellent run of form came to a shuddering halt at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza last weekend when they were handed a humiliating 7-1 defeat in the Lombardy derby clash.

During the game, Inter striker Mauro Icardi hit the headlines with his hat-trick, one of which was a perfectly executed chip, that led to one supporter attempting to poke fun at Petagna over the result on Instagram.

“Would you like to see a photo of Icardi’s chip?” one cheeky fan asked Petagna on the social media account.

“Just a photo of your girl is fine,” Petagna responded, shooting him down, accompanying his message with a smiling face.

Petagna is a notorious user of social media alongside his Atalanta teammate Alejandro Gomez and despite their heavy loss last time out, the Orobici remain just two points behind the fifth placed Nerazzurri.

