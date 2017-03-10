Petagna: I cried when AC Milan signed Matri

Alessandro Matri’s move from Juventus to AC Milan was so devastating for striker Andrea Petagna that it moved him to tears when he heard the news.

At the time of the 32-year-old’s return to the San Siro, Petagna was a youngster with the Rossoneri aiming to make his name and break through.

However, Matri’s move put paid to his hopes of carving out a career with the Diavolo and the Atalanta forward admitted it was a heartbreaking time for him when he came to that realisation.

“My time at Milan started beautifully,” he recalled in an interview with Tuttosport. “After my league debut in Verona, [Massimiliano] Allegri complimented me in front of everyone and that was a nice moment.

“Even though [Giampaolo] Pazzini and [Mario] Balotelli were ahead of me in the pecking order, I thought I could play an important part. On the last day of the transfer market, the club signed Matri.

“I took that very badly and started crying. I didn’t want to stay with the Primavera side and that’s why I chose to go on loan to Sampdoria.”

Petagna has scored five goals and provided five assists for a resurgent Atalanta outfit in Serie A this season.