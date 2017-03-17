Pioli tips Inter star Icardi to be Serie A’s top scorer

Inter coach Stefano Pioli believes his striker Mauro Icardi will finish the season as Serie A’s top scorer and claim the coveted Capocannoniere crown.

The Argentine has scored 20 goals so far this season, but trails Torino striker Andrea Belotti on 22. However, Icardi has the chance to narrow the gap when Inter visit Torino on Saturday afternoon, and Pioli believes Icardi will ultimately pip his Italian counterpart and finish the season as top scorer.

“I see Icardi being the top scorer when the league concludes,” Pioli declared in his pre-match press conference. “He is always decisive, even when he doesn’t score. We rely heavily on him, but his first thoughts are always for the team.”

Icardi was Serie A’s top scorer two seasons ago, but is facing a wealth of competition for the crown this time around, even beyond Belotti. Roma striker Edin Dzeko has also netted 20 goals, whilst Dries Mertens and Gonzalo Higuain, of Napoli and Juventus respectively, are both on 19 strikes.

A nine-minute hattrick in the first half of Inter’s 7-1 thrashing of Atalanta last time out did Icardi’s chances no harm, and the former Sampdoria forward will be hoping to continue his good form against the Granata on Saturday.