Pirlo hails PSG star as best in the world

There is no doubt in Andrea Pirlo’s mind as to who the best player in the world is, with PSG’s Marco Verratti taking the honour.

The former Pescara man has become one of Italy’s biggest stars thanks to his play for the French giants, despite the fact he has yet to feature in Serie A in his career.

Verratti put in a masterclass for PSG in their recent 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League, and his performance only reinforced why the diminutive playmaker is a favourite of Pirlo.

“Marco is the best player and will continue to be so in the future,” Pirlo told L’Equipe. “He really is a great player, and he will be the future of Italian and European football for the next 20 years.

“He plays the same position that I did, but we are very different in terms of how we play. He focuses on shorter passes, and he dribbles a lot more than I do.

“After his recent performance against Barcelona I sent him a text message to congratulate him, and he told me that it was the one that brought him the most joy.”

Pirlo started in the heart of the New York City FC midfield – his third with the club- on Sunday as they began their MLS season with a 1-0 defeat to Orlando City.