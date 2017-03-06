Pirlo reveals he rejected Barcelona move

During his AC Milan tenure, midfielder Andrea Pirlo turned down the chance to join Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona, he has revealed.

After joining the Rossoneri in 2001, he remained there for a decade before departing for Juventus, having been deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro.

However, before the chance to join the Bianconeri arose, Pirlo has admitted that there was an offer to move to the Camp Nou available to him.

“When I was at Milan, we played a friendly game at the Camp Nou and after the game, Pep Guardiola called me into his office inside the stadium,” Pirlo said in an interview with L’Equipe.

“He asked me if I would like to go and play under him at Barcelona. It was very nice for me, to have been asked to his office and told that. At that time, Milan would never have allowed me to leave though.”

The 37-year-old, who is now plying his trade in Major League Soccer with New York City FC, also confessed that although 12 years have passed since he was involved in the Rossoneri’s infamous collapse in Istanbul, the nightmare of that night still haunts him.

“That Champions League final against Liverpool remains the worst experience of my career,” continued Pirlo. “I cried on the field, then returned to the dressing room and it was even worse.

“There was an atmosphere so surreal in there that I couldn’t even cry. Losing a Champions League final after being 3-0 up at half-time is really bad. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”