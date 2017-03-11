Pjanic: Serie A title race isn’t over

Miralem Pjanic has insisted that Juventus have not already sealed the Scudetto, despite a 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday sending the Bianconeri 11 points clear with 10 matches remaining.

A Paulo Dybala penalty deep into stoppage time gave Juventus all three points and extended their lead over second placed Roma, who have a game in hand. Despite this, Bosnia international Pjanic is refusing to become complacent and urged his teammates to concentrate on seeing the job through.

“The championship is not over,” former Roma midfielder Pjanic told Mediaset Premium after the final whistle at the Juventus Stadium. “We remain focused until the end.

“We are about to enter the final stage of the season, which will be extremely important for us and we must concentrate. From now on we must manage our post-match recovery well and always be ready.”

Juventus are looking to secure a sixth consecutive Scudetto, and will hope to move another step closer to the title with a victory against Sampdoria next week.