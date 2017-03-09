Podcast: Bomber Borriello’s beautiful body

The Forza Italian Football Podcast returned this week, with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby joining host Conor Clancy.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Getting the ball rolling with Napoli’s Champions League elimination, the guys look at why it’s not entirely negative for the Partenopei, before also touching on their Serie A defeat of Roma from round 27.

Attention soon turned to Inter, who beat Cagliari 5-1, where pod favourite Roberto Gagliardini got off the mark for his new Nerazzurri. On the other side, there was some love for another favourite of the pod, Marco Borriello.

Conor and Nic give Lazio some praise, while Luca talks about some strange decisions in AC Milan’s win over Chievo, before the three drool over the brilliance of Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Before wrapping up, we look through the latest Serie B action and look ahead to the next round of Serie A fixtures, which will see a number of big games, including Juventus v Milan, Inter v Atalanta, the Derby della Lanterna and Lazio v Torino.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

As ever, you can find us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Furthermore, you can follow Conor, Nic and Luca on their personal Twitter accounts, where they would love for you to get in touch. You can also like Conor and Nic on their Facebook pages, too.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.