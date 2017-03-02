Podcast: Ninja Nainggolan’s dark arts

Conor Clancy returned with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby to host the latest Forza Italian Football Podcast.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

This week, we kick things off by looking at the recent Coppa Italia semi-finals, which saw Juventus overcome Napoli while Lazio broke their poor Derby della Capitale run by defeating Roma.

Nic then spends some time praising Atalanta, who shocked Italy by winning at the Stadio San Paolo to go within three points of the Partenopei and into fourth place.

Roma’s win at Inter was also dissected, before the guys turned their attention to Fiorentina’s spineless performance against Torino and the mess at Genoa.

Before concluding, we quickly discuss Maurizio Zamparini’s spell as Palermo president and Luca brings us up to date on the weekend’s Serie B action.

