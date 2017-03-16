Podcast: Super Inter go ballistic, Atalanta are atrocious

Despite the weekend’s results, Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby joining.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The guys kicked off by talking about Juventus, following their progression in the Champions League after seeing off Porto, before turning their attention domestically, beginning with the Bianconeri’s win over AC Milan.

Inter’s thrashing of Atalanta is also looked at, before the mood picks up a bit by talking about a historic Derby della Lanterna win for Sampdoria over Genoa.

As requested, we look at Sassuolo, before touching on Lazio v Torino and sending some harsh words in the direction of Empoli.

Conor predicts Palermo will avoid the drop before Luca brings us up to date on Serie B, where pod-favourites SPAL are top of the table.

