POLL: Who will advance to the Champions League semi-finals?

With the draw for the Champions League decided, which teams will make it to the last four of the competition.

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Leicester City have overcame the odds time and time again over the last year, and who is to say they can’t do it again against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, last year’s losing finalists.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

The man who brought La Decima to Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti – will once again make his way back the Estadio Bernabeu this time with German champs Bayern Munich.

Juventus v Barcelona

Juventus will be out for revenge against the team who beat them in the 2015 Champions League final, and with Barcelona stuttering this season despite an amazing win over PSG, would your money be with the Bianconeri?

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

After dumping Manchester City out of the Champions League, Monaco’s young guns have become Europe’s darlings. However, do they have enough to overcome the Yellow Wall?