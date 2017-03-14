PSG sent scouts to monitor Inter duo

Ever Banega’s recent performance for Inter against Atalanta likely brought a smile to PSG scouts, as French representatives reportedly kept a close eye on the Argentine and teammate Samir Handanovic.

While the Slovenian goalkeeper wasn’t tested often against La Dea, the former Sevilla man put in a noteworthy performance on Sunday – netting three times along with setting up another as the Nerazzurri ended the match as 7-1 victors.

The Argentine picked a great time to show his array of skills because Tuttomercatoweb reports PSG scouts were present at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as the French side are pondering making a summer move for Banega and Handanovic.

It remains to be seen whether the Nerazzurri would be willing to let the duo leave, as Handanovic has been a mainstay for the club since 2012 despite a lack of Champions League football, while Banega has seen an upturn in form after Inter turned down offers for his services from Chinese clubs in January.

Handanovic has made 34 appearances for the Biscione in all competitions this season, while Banega has six goal in 27 matches.