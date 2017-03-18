Raiola: AC Milan buyers are embarrassing

Super agent Mino Raiola didn’t hold back in criticizing the Chinese group looking to buy AC Milan, labeling their drawn out purchase as embarrassing.

Rossoneri President Silvio Berlusconi agreed to sell the club to the Sino-Europe Sports back in August, but the deal was once again pushed back earlier this week.

With no end in sight to the ongoing saga, Raiola made it clear he’s been less than impressed with Milan’s potential new owners.

“There is a difference between the two [Inter and Milan] because Inter’s owners are serious people,” he told Radio CRC.

“I got to know them and they have clear ideas, as they want to make Inter one of the top six or seven clubs in the world.

“They have the financial capabilities to do so and they will do that. I don’t know Milan’s Chinese owners, but up to now they have been an embarrassment.

“It doesn’t appear to be a good public relations situation. I hope that they take over at Milan and do something important, but I don’t believe it will happen.”

Milan sit seventh in Serie A with 50 points from 28 matches heading into Saturday’s match at home against Genoa.