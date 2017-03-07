Ranieri to make Fiorentina return

As part of Fiorentina’s 90th anniversary celebrations, former coach Claudio Ranieri will return to take part in the festivities in Florence.

The Italian tactician was in charge at the Stadio Artemio Franchi between 1993 and 1997, leading them to a Serie B title, a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, while also challenging for the Scudetto.

Having recently been sacked by Leicester City despite leading them to the Premier League title against the odds in 2015/16, it now affords the 65-year-old the opportunity to enjoy Fiorentina’s party prior to their home clash with Cagliari on Sunday.

Ranieri will be joined by members of his Coppa Italia winning squad such as Francesco Flachi, Alberto Malusci as well as Lorenzo Amoruso, Daniele Carnasciali, Sandro Cois, Giulio Falcone, Aldo Firicano and Gianmatteo Mareggini, who were part of the Supercoppa success.

In addition to his domestic success while in charge of the Gigliati, Ranieri also came close to adding a European honour but Fiorentina came up short against Barcelona in the semi-final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997.