Ranocchia targeting Hull City stay

Hull City loanee Andrea Ranocchia has revealed that he wants to keep the club in the Premier League and remain there next season.

In January, the Assisi native joined the Tigers on loan until the end of the campaign, with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

However, he has helped the side to two draws and a victory in his four games there so far to reignite their survival hopes and is determined to keep the club in the top flight.

“I have settled in very well in England,” Ranocchia told the club’s official channel. “If I had known what it was like here then I would have come sooner and not waited until I was 29.

“The Premier League is a great division, everything is magnificent, from the stadium to the fans. I sincerely hope to stay at Hull City next year. Our goal is survival and we will do everything to achieve that.”

Despite falling from being club captain of the Nerazzurri to being deemed surplus to requirements in a short space of time, the Italian insisted that there were no problems with anyone at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“At Inter, I never had any issues with the coach or the club,” he said. “I had six beautiful and intense years there but now I felt that the time was right to experience something new.”