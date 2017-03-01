Real Madrid offer Inter three Rodriguez alternatives

Although Real Madrid have rebuffed an approach from Inter for James Rodriguez, they are open to doing business for other first team stars.

The Nerazzurri have been keeping close tabs on the Colombian playmaker for almost a year and Zhang Jindong flew to the Spanish capital last weekend to discuss a potential deal with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

However, despite the former Porto man being frustrated towards the end of 2016 with his lack of playing time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, he now looks set to remain and Real have told Inter that they have no intention of selling the player.

According to Don Balon, although Inter’s hopes of signing Rodriguez were dashed, the Real hierarchy did confess that they would be willing to hear offers for Karim Benzema, Isco or former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

Real would consider the sale of any of those players if they were to receive an appropriate offer in the summer in order to reinvest the funds elsewhere in the side.

At this time, Inter are not overly interested in pursuing a move for any of those players, although the situation could be revisited during the summer transfer window.