Real Madrid scout Sassuolo star

Scouts representing Real Madrid were present at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday to watch Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi in action against Bologna.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the home side as a lone second half goal from Mattia Destro was enough for the visitors to grab all three points.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, interested observers from Real Madrid were in attendance to keep a close eye on Berardi, who was jeered off the field along with his teammates following a disappointing defeat.

Berardi had little real impact on the game and was booked in the 41st minute as a somewhat frustrating season in front of goal continued.

So far in 2016/17, the 22-year-old has managed just two goals in 11 Serie A starts, although he was an impressive performer in the Neroverdi’s maiden Europa League campaign, netting five times in four games in continental competition.

Berardi does seem set to leave the Mapei Stadium this summer, although if Real Madrid are to follow up their interest with a firm offer, they are likely to face stiff competition from Inter, Juventus and even city rivals Atletico, who have kept a close eye on the forward’s progress.