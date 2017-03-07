Real Madrid still believe they can land Juventus’ Dybala

While Paulo Dybala remains a key figure at Juventus, Real Madrid aren’t giving up on their hopes of landing the Argentine this summer.

The former Palermo forward has garnered widespread attention since joining the Bianconeri last summer, with his tally of 19 goals in 34 Serie A appearances helping the Turin giants claim a fifth straight Scudetto.

As a result Juventus have taken steps to extend Dybala’s contract, but with the two parties having yet to reach an agreement, the door remains open for a possible switch to Madrid.

The Argentine’s recent activities on social media has stoked those flames, as the striker recently liked a post that Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted on his Instagram account.

While it’s unlikely a simple like will dictate Dybala’s future, it certainly has added to Real’s belief that they will be able to land the talented 23-year-old.

Juventus currently top the Serie A standings, eight points up on nearest rivals Roma with 11 matches remaining.