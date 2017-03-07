Reina: Napoli have waited 30 years for Real Madrid clash

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has admitted that Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid is one of the club’s biggest moment in three decades.

The Spaniard has been a key figure in Napoli’s run to the knockout stages of the competition, and despite the Partenopei trailing 3-1 from the first leg, believes the backing of the home support can swing the tie.

“There is so much anticipation for the match,” Reina told Deportes Cuatro. “We were waiting 30 years for something like this. It is a gift for the city to play against one of the strongest teams in the world.

“Real are favourites, but there will be a fiery atmosphere and football is played 11 v 11. The squad will have to play the way we know how.”

Napoli will go in to the match at the Stadio San Paolo with an away goal in their favour, and will hope to turn the tie around and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.