Fiorentina defender would welcome Inter switch

The agent of Fiorentina centre-back Gonzalo Rodriguez has admitted his client would be open to joining Inter this summer.

With the Biscione set to strengthen defensively during the summer window, the Argentine is on their list of transfer targets alongside Lazio’s Stefan De Vrij and Roma duo Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger.

Rodriguez is an attractive option for the Nerazzurri given that his contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi expires at the end of the campaign and there has been no move from the club to tie the 32-year-old down to an extension.

“Fiorentina have never called me and at the moment, myself and Gonzalo are evaluating other options,” Jose Iglesia told Viola News. “I think that Inter would be a good opportunity for the player.

“However, at the moment there has been no contact from them. They haven’t spoken to me and I haven’t attempted to talk to them so we will see what happens.

“What I can rule out is a return home. That is no longer an option.”

The former Villarreal man has made a total of 27 appearances for Fiorentina this season across Serie A and the Europa League.