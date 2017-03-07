Roma close in on move for Atalanta’s Kessie

Franck Kessie looks set to be the latest Atalanta starlet to leave the club, with Roma nearing a move for the talented midfielder.

The 20-year-old has burst on to the Serie A scene this season after spending last campaign on loan at Cesena, helping La Dea in their unlikely bid for European football as they currently sit fifth in the table.

No doubt Kessie’s play has been a big reason why Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have excelled, but after agreeing on deals to sell Roberto Gagliardini and Mattia Caldara to Inter and Juventus respectively during the last transfer window, the Ivory Coast native is likely to be the next young starlet to waive goodbye to Bergamo.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Roma met with the player’s representatives last Friday, with a straight cash deal expected to be completed.

Young Lupi starlets Riccardo Marchizza and Marco Tuminello are not expected to be part of the deal, with some suggestions stating a deal could cost as much as €30 million.

The 20-year-old has netted six goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season.