Roma coach Spalletti lashes out at media

In the wake of his side’s 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday, Roma coach Luciano Spalletti hit out at reporters and suggested he may no longer attend press conferences.

The Giallorossi came from a goal down to seal the victory courtesy of strikes from Leandro Paredes, Mohamed Salah and substitute Edin Dzeko, but much of the talk post-match centred on Spalletti’s future. The tactician’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and thus far there have been few indications as to whether he will renew or not.

However, the former Udinese coach announced that he was weary of the constant stream of questions surrounding his future, and threatened a media boycott.

“Many people speak from the outside, without knowing what is really going on,” Spalletti claimed to Mediaset Premium after the victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The newspapers write negative things about Roma that I simply don’t recognise. In reality Roma is harmonious, even if people want to be able to say there is an unpleasant atmosphere here.

“From now on I only want to talk about football, and I will not answer questions about other things. It is offensive and I will not answer anymore. If it makes it easier, I will stop going to press conferences.”

Spalletti has been at the helm of the Lupi since January 2016, and is in his second spell at the capital club.