Roma consider extending Grenier’s stay

Clement Grenier could call Italy his home for the near future with word that Roma are considering making his loan move permanent.

The French midfielder, who joined the capital club on loan from Lyon in January, has reportedly impressed club officials during his brief times on the field.

Although coach Luciano Spalletti has handed Grenier just two appearances since his move – only one of which was a start – Corriere dello Sport suggests Roma are ready to sign the 26-year-old for €3.5 million.

Grenier’s ability to play in multiple midfield roles is said to be one of the reasons why the Giallorossi are considering making the Lyon loanee’s stay in Italy a longer one.

The 26-year-old graduated from the Lyon youth ranks in 2009, making his debut for Les Gones on September 26, 2009 in a 2-1 league win over Toulouse.

Since then Grenier has netted 18 goals in 152 appearances in all competitions for the French side.