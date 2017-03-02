Roma star calls on authorities to clamp down on racism

After his side’s Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Lazio was marred by racist chanting, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has urged the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to take action.

Dutch international Strootman was unable to prevent the Giallorossi from falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico, but the main talking point after the final whistle was the racist abuse directed at Roma defender Antonio Rudiger from a minority of Lazio supporters.

Strootman insisted that although Rudiger made no mention of the abuse, the chants were audible from the pitch and it was now down to the FIGC to clamp down on such behaviour.

“I heard the abuse and it was really bad,” the former PSV midfielder claimed in the mixed zone after the final whistle. “Rudiger has not said anything, but the FIGC must do their job and take action.

“People do this and unfortunately it still happens. I only heard a few chants though.”

It is not the first time this season that Lazio have been mired in a racism scandal involving Rudiger. Following the league meeting between the two city rivals in November, Biancoceleste midfielder Senad Lulic claimed German international Rudiger had recently been selling socks and belts on the streets of Stuttgart.