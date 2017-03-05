Roma taste first home defeat in over a year

A 2-1 defeat to Napoli on Saturday saw Roma fall to a first Serie A defeat at the Stadio Olimpico since November 2015, and brought their perfect home record to a halt.

The Giallorossi fell to a Dries Mertens brace as Napoli collected all three points, becoming the first side to leave the capital with a win over Roma since Atalanta, 461 days previously.

Rudi Garcia was in the dugout as Alejandro Gomez and German Denis sealed a 2-0 win, but since then the Giallorossi have gone 24 home games without defeat, including 20 victories.

Meanwhile, coach Luciano Spalletti’s imperious home record this season has finally come to an end. The Lupi had registered 12 wins from as many games, but it proved to be unlucky number 13.

Indeed, the only other defeats Roma had endured at home this term had come against Porto in Champions League qualifying, and a Europa League First Knockout Round tie against Villarreal, in which they held a 4-0 lead from the first leg.

Roma will be looking to get back on track with a visit to Palermo, before a home fixture against Empoli.