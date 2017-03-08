Roma’s Totti heading for retirement

With first team appearances few and far between this campaign, there is growing speculation that Roma legend Francesco Totti will call it quits at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old has been an ever-present figure for the Lupi since making his debut back in 1992, netting 307 goals in 777 appearances in all competitions for the capital club.

However, after seeing his role diminish under Luciano Spalletti last campaign, that trend has continued this season, with Totti managing just 11 Serie A appearances so far.

Il Messaggero reports that Roma President James Pallotta is expected in Rome on March 16 or 17, and the captain’s future will reportedly be one of the main topics of discussion.

It’s believed the 40-year-old will retire at season’s end in order to become the Lupi’s club manager, a position the likes of Marco Di Vaio and Angelo Peruzzi have taken up with Bologna and Lazio respectively.

Roma sit second in the Serie A table, eight points back of leaders Juventus with 11 matches remaining.