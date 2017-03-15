Sassuolo coach won’t rule out Roma move

Eusebio Di Francesco has hinted that he would be open to leaving his position as Sassuolo coach in favour of taking over the Roma hot seat, should the opportunity arise.

The tactician is a former Giallorossi player and is highly regarded in the capital, particularly after being a member of the squad that won their most recent Scudetto, in 2001.

With current Roma boss Luciano Spalletti yet to extend his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, which is set to expire at the end of the season, the Lupi may be forced to look for alternatives.

Di Francesco’s name has been cited as a potential replacement, and, ahead of Sassuolo’s fixture against Roma at the weekend, the 47-year-old has not categorically denied his interest.

“It is great that the Roma fans remember me so fondly as a player and as a man,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia. “This is really important to me. In regard to me becoming Roma coach, never say never. In football anything can happen.

“However, I am at Sassuolo and I think it would be inappropriate to talk about other clubs.”

The former Lecce and Pescara coach’s stock is high after securing Europa League qualification last term, for the first time in Sassuolo’s history.