Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 27

This weekend’s Serie A action includes a battle between second and third place, a fixture that is always an excellent one to watch.

There are also intriguing battles in the top half of the table as sides aim to secure European action for next year, but there are interesting stories at both sides of the table.

Here are five things to look out for when watching Serie A this weekend.

Coppa Italia comeback

The semi-finals of this season’s Coppa Italia took place on Tuesday and Wednesday night, with both Roma and Napoli losing by two-goal deficits to Lazio and Juventus respectively.

When they clash this weekend, then, there will be a lot of anger to let out from both sides in what was already going to be a tense affair.

It is second against third place in the Serie A table, with Roma hoping to keep their ever-decreasing Scudetto hopes alive while Napoli looking to secure Champions League football for next season with Atalanta close on their tail.

The two sides also both have a busy schedule over the coming days and weeks, so it will be a tricky decision for the coaches whether to go all out this weekend or remove risks of injuries by playing it safe.

Roma and Napoli is always a clash of two heavyweights, but the context of this weekend’s match gives it an extra spark.