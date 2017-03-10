Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 28

What a weekend of Serie A football there is in store. Two derbies, one of the biggest games in Italian football, a family clash and lots more.

After a mostly disappointing week in Champions League and Europa League football for Serie A sides, this weekend has the chance for them to prove their worth, and also for Italian football in general to prove its quality to the rest of the world.

Here are five things to look out for when watching the football this weekend.

Juventus v AC Milan

A game that needs no introduction, Juventus host AC Milan on Friday night. As with previous years, the Rossoneri are not at their best to make this as big an occasion as it could be, however their recent form against La Vecchia Signora suggest a surprise could be in store.

Defeating them on penalties in the Supercoppa Italiana at the end of last year and in Serie A a couple of months earlier, Milan will be feeling quietly confident that they can grab three points from the fortress that is the Juventus Stadium.

To further add to this possibility, the Bianconeri were held to what was amazingly just their first draw of the league season against Udinese last weekend, and with a Champions League engagement on Tuesday, they could slack.

Milan, meanwhile, have gone five games without losing, winning of four of them, and are catching up with Atlanata and city-rivals Inter in the race for European places in the table.

The quality may not be the same as in years gone by, but there is no reason to suggest the clash between Italy’s two biggest clubs this weekend will be a disappointment.