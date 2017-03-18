Serie A 2016-17: Five Things To Look Out For In Round 29

After plenty of goals and brilliant games last week, there is a lot for this week’s Serie A to live up to.

Inter and Lazio are looking to keep a brilliant run of form going, while Atalanta are the opposite this weekend as they look to bounce back from a big loss. As well as them, the three current relegation candidates are in dire need of help to survive.

Here are five things to look out for when watching Serie A this weekend.

Recovering from an embarrassment

Atalanta’s season had been going so well, conceding less than one goal every game on average before last weekend. However, their visit to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza ended in a 7-1 demolishing to the hands of Inter.

Nonetheless, La Dea sit in sixth place in the table looking likely to have a place in European competition next year. Their confidence will no doubt be hugely knocked as a result of last week’s big loss, but their opponents this weekend will be unlikely to pose as big a threat.

Pescara are rock bottom of the Serie A table, 10 points from safety. Despite their struggle, however, Atalanta have been stopped in their tracks after such a good run of form so there might be a slight chance of a shock on the cards again this weekend.

The Delfini know they are in need of a miracle to survive this season in the top-flight, so maybe Atalanta’s loss last week is that miracle.