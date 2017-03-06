Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 27

Leaders Juventus halted their run at Udinese with a draw, still increasing their lead on Roma who lost to Napoli.

AC Milan and Inter both added three points to their total, just like Lazio, with Atalanta being stopped by Fiorentina.

At the bottom it was another bad week for Palermo and Pescara, with Crotone snatching a draw.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know if you agree in the comments below.

Pepe Reina – Napoli

A save that counts as a goal. Napoli were moments away from conceding the equaliser against Roma, but Reina flew to save the day.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Maurizio Sarri’s big defender annihilated Edin Dzeko in one of the most important games of the season, giving the Bosnian no space and making up for his mistakes in Napoli-Roma back in October.

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus (3 apps)

Not at his best on Duvan Zapata’s goal, his skills and leadership came out once again as he scored a vital goal for Juve’s Scudetto run.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan (2 apps)

He returned after a month away from the pitches and started off a bit rusty, only to show his confidence growing in the game and serving Carlos Bacca the ball for the Colombian’s 2-1.

Marko Rog – Napoli

To understand why Sarri has left him out until this point of the season is hard, because the motor in his legs makes him run much more than everyone else. Against Roma he was everywhere, helping his midfield to overcome the Giallorossi’s.

Ever Banega – Inter (3 apps)

The centre of the Nerazzurri’s midfield in Cagliari, the Argentinian delivered a fantastic game, directing play and always making the right decsision.

Bruno Fernandes – Sampdoria (2 apps)

The goal that opened the game against Pescara and then the two assists to finish it off. A great performance by a player that is often under the radar in Serie A.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (4 apps)

A thunderbolt on the flank, showing his lethal skills on goal when played further up the pitch with goals and quality.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (6 apps)

This is what Napoli need against Real Madrid. In one of the most important games of the season, the Belgian stepped up again scoring two in Rome and continuing to be a deadly striker.

Andrea Belotti – Torino (7 apps)

Italy have found a fantastic striker, and it is no surprise that Torino President Urbano Cairo wants at least €100 million to let him go. Three goals scored in seven minutes against Palermo. That is all.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (5 apps)

Once again his pace, work rate and two goals gave Lazio the edge, and with Atalanta drawing to Fiorentina these three points are gold in the Europe race.