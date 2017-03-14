Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 28

A controversial Juventus win over AC Milan meant the Bianconeri continue to race ahead, as Napoli and Roma try to keep up.

Inter destroyed Atalanta 7-1 and continue to chase for a Champions League spot, as Lazio beat Torino.

At the bottom, all four teams lost, showing a clear sign of the problems the current league has.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know if you agree with it!

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan (5 Team of the Week appearances)

He is no surprise anymore, although it is simply impressive what he does. At least four great saves against Juventus, to almost take home an unexpected point, denied by Paulo Dybala’s last minute penalty.

Bostjan Cesar – Chievo

We give him the glory for the goal and also for a game with essentially no mistakes whatsoever. It was simple against Empoli, but what a clean performance.

Federico Fazio – Roma (4 apps)

The Comandante was probably the Giallorossi player with the toughest task against Palermo: control Ilija Nestorovski. And for 90 minutes the Palermo centre forward barely got on the ball, apart from the disallowed goal.

Wesley Hoedt – Lazio

Composure on the ball, calmness when defending and annihilated Andrea Belotti – who had scored five goals in the previous two games – to help the Biancocelesti to a crucial win for the Champions League race.

Valter Birsa – Chievo (4 apps)

Another man of the match performance for the left-footed genius who inspires most of Chievo’s victories. The goal that puts the game to sleep is the icing on the cake. What a season he’s having.

Sami Khedira – Juventus (3 apps)

An easy chance missed early on, a couple of Donnarumma saves and such hard work defensively. Against the Rossoneri Khedira was simply everywhere, giving Juve the edge in midfield.

Geoffrey Kondogbia – Inter

Against Atalanta it was the Nerazzurri’s attacking power which was mainly on show, but Kondogbia’s ability to overwhelm Franck Kessie in the middle was central to the development of the match, as Atalanta’s midfielders disappeared.

Ever Banega – Inter (4 apps)

The Argentinian is on fire, confirming his form against La Dea with a hat-trick, and even an assist. Stefano Pioli has found is number 10.

Keita Balde – Lazio (2 apps)

The best way to respond to being left out from the starting eleven with an absolutely fantastic curling shot, decisive for Lazio’s three points.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (6 apps)

Possibly the most lethal striker in the league when it comes to pure finishing, Icardi demonstrated it once again with three goals to kill Atalanta straight away and open the way for Inter’s huge win.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (3 apps)

The two goals come from two penalties, but his ability to dribble past opponents and run in behind them was one of the keys of Napoli’s win over a hopeless Crotone.