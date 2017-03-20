Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 29

Another victory for Juventus, who maintain their lead over Roma and Napoli, as Inter and Lazio drew while Atalanta and AC Milan took advantage.

Behind them, Fiorentina found their second win in a row, as Palermo, Pescara, Crotone and Empoli continue to lose.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-5-2 formation deployed.

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus (4 apps)

As often, Buffon’s action is limited by the strength of his defence. But at the 65th minute of the game against Sampdoria, he became the man with most minutes played in Serie A for Juventus, celebrated with yet another clean sheet in a very difficult game.

Daniele Rugani – Juventus (3 apps)

The defender is becoming an adult: on a day when Andrea Barzagli suffered, Rugani stepped up to guide the Bianconeri defence and help the team to a fundamental three points.

Rafael Toloi – Atalanta

He guided the defence with authority to control Pescara’s attacks and almost score the goal of the season with a fantastic bicycle kick.

Danilo – Udinese

Simply unbeatable on his side, Palermo’s threats always come from his team mates zones. Authoritative and calm throughout the 90 minutes, even when the Zebrette are trailing.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (4 apps)

He only scores decisive goals. After the 1-0 against Inter, here’s the 1-0 that kills Sampdoria and extends Juventus’ run. On top of that, he destroyed Vasco Regini on his flank.

Afriyie Acquah – Torino

You’d expect him to guarantee cover and strength, but the Granata midfielder did more than his usual job, beating Samir Handanovic with a fantastic shot for Torino’s 2-1.

Leandro Paredes – Roma

Roma ended up cruising past Sassuolo with a 3-1 victory, but it could have been yet another difficult evening for the Giallorossi after having gone done 0-1. Paredes directed the midfield and found the vital equaliser that lead to Roma’s win.

Blerim Dzemaili – Bologna (3 apps)

It is official: Dzemaili is reborn in Bologna. And he’s scoring like never before. Another brace to guide the Rossoblu’s comeback over Chievo.

Mati Fernandez – AC Milan

His first game from the start for the Rossoneri coincides with his first goal for the club – also the first by a Chilean – that guarantees three points for Vincenzo Montella.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (6 apps)

Lorenzo “Il Magnifico” has found what his career had always lacked: consistency. Another brace to help Napoli past Empoli and tons and tons of quality.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (8 apps)

Two goals, one assist. What more can the captain do to keep Atalanta’s European dream alive? His contagious energy drove his men to a comfortable win against Pescara.