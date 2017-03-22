Serie A giants walk out of league meeting

AC Milan, Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina stormed out of a Lega Serie A meeting on Wednesday due to a dispute over TV rights.

The 20 clubs participating in Italy’s top flight met in order to elect a new President of the Lega, but after the six clubs and Chievo walked out, there weren’t enough votes needed to name a new leader.

AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani told reporters that the issues between the two parties is a large one.

“The divide is unrepairable,” he told reporters outside league headquarters.

“It’s impossible to find a solution and continue to work. We represent 80 percent of fans in Italy. The problem, as usual, is TV rights.

“Let them move forward with the clubs at the table if they like, but they can’t decide on financial issues because that takes 15 votes.”

Galliani was joined in the walkout by Juventus’ Giuseppe Marotta, Inter’s Giovanni Gardini, Fiorentina’s Sandro Menucci, Umberto Gandini of Roma and Napoli’s Antonio Saracini.