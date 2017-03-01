Sevilla join Juventus in race for Arsenal frontman

Alexis Sanchez’ return to Serie A this summer is growing increasingly difficult, with Sevilla joining Italian duo Juventus and Inter in the race for the Arsenal attacker.

The 28-year-old began his European adventure in Italy with Udinese back in 2008, before leaving the peninsula for fellow La Liga side Barcelona in 2011.

With the double Copa America winner expected to leave the Premier League side when the current season finishes, the Daily Star are reporting that his former national coach Jorge Sampaoli will do all he can to take him back to Spain.

That will disappoint the Bianconeri, who had been one of the favourites for the Chilean’s signature alongside Paris Saint-Germain, while the Nerazzurri are also expected to try and tempt Sanchez to Milan.

During the frontman’s time with the Zebrette, he netted just 20 Serie A goals in 95 outings, but performances still prompted the Catalans to part with €26 million for his services.

