Sosa: AC Milan are optimistic ahead of Juventus trip

If his side can play to their best, Jose Sosa is confident that AC Milan can make things very difficult for Juventus in Turin on Friday night.

The Diavolo haven’t won a Serie A fixture away to the reigning champions in six years, when a Gennaro Gattuso goal in March 2011 helped them to a 1-0 victory.

However, they have beaten Juventus in Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana already this season, although Sosa knows it will be a different story in Turin.

“The Juventus Stadium hasn’t only been a taboo venue for Milan but for many teams,” he admitted to Premium Sport. “It is going to be a difficult game but we have to think of ourselves and what we can do as opposed to them.

“If we can continue to play at the level we have been recently then we can do well. We know that it is a very important match.”

With Suso struggling with an injury, it could give Lucas Ocampos an opportunity to come in and impress and increase the Argentine influence on the Rossoneri, with Sosa refusing to comment on which of his compatriots at Juventus poses a bigger threat to Milan.

“We still don’t know who will play in this game but we do have many South Americans here, not just Argentine players,” he added. “We are all just enjoying this spell we are going through and everyone wants to do their best to help the team.

“With regards to who is stronger between [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Paulo] Dybala, that is a difficult question to answer. It is hard to say. I am glad that both are Argentine though because they can help the national team.”