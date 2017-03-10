Spalletti could replace Allegri at Juventus

With several of Europe’s top clubs casting their eyes on Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, current Roma boss Luciano Spalletti could step in and take over at the Bianconeri this summer.

The Turin side are on course to win their sixth straight Scudetto, sitting eight points up on the Giallorossi with 11 matches remaining.

However they may be forced to begin a new era once the campaign ends, as Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Allegri, with Arsene Wenger expected to depart London, while Luis Enrique has already announced he’ll leave the Blaugrana.

Sky Sport Italia reports that should Allegri leave the Italian outfit, Spalletti is the top name to step in.

The native of Tuscany coached at Roma from 2005 to 2009 before return for his second spell in January 2016, but he could be allowed to leave should the Lupi fail to secure major honours this campaign.

Roma, along with competing in Serie A, are currently in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and the Round of 16 of the Europa League, but first leg losses to Lazio and Lyon respectively have complicated the capital club’s search for silverware.