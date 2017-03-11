Spalletti denies he’s signed Juventus contract

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has played down suggestions that he’s signed a pre-contract to take over at Juventus this summer.

The Tuscan tactician is viewed by many as the top name to replace Massimiliano Allegri should he move on, with Arsenal and Barcelona heavily linked with a move for the current Bianconeri boss.

Reports emanating from the Corriere della Sera suggest Spalletti already has a deal in place to land in Turin, but he was quick to knock down the news ahead of the Giallorossi’s match against Palermo on Sunday.

“I have not signed a pre-contract with anyone,” he told the assembled press.

While Spalletti was quick to deny a move to Juventus, his future with Roma remains in the balance as his contract expires at the end of the season. So far there have been no talks over an extension, and the tactician was adamant he’ll only remain if he wins something.

“If I win then I will remain,” he continued. “If I don’t win, I will leave.

“The moment is what matters, even for the players. My focus isn’t on contracts, it’s on tomorrow.”

Roma sit 11 points back of league leaders Juventus after the Bianconeri secured a controversial 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday.