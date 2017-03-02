Suso frustrated with lack of AC Milan communication

A lack of progress on a new AC Milan contract for Suso has left the midfielder in the dark, with the player insisting the club know where to find him if they want to talk.

That isn’t the only issue which has left the Spaniard a little perplexed, with Suso also admitting that he has been left rather bemused by the situation surrounding the takeover of the club.

“Of course after everything that has happened over the last few months, it [the takeover] is all a bit strange but I must be honest and say that in the dressing room, we are all calm,” he told Premium Sport.

“Among the players, we don’t talk about it because we can’t do anything about it. [Silvio] Berlusconi definitely knows what to do for the good of the club. It is a little strange after so many months but Berlusconi will make the best decision for the club.

“In terms of the contract, I’ve been waiting and waiting. If the club want to talk to me, then they know where to find me. For my part, there is no issue with me but my agent has hadn’t contact with the Chinese or anyone at the club.”

The 23-year-old has scored six goals and seven assists in Serie A this season.