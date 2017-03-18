Tacconi: Donnarumma is already a Juventus player

Amid rumours that AC Milan could lose Gianluigi Donnarmma, former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi has declared that the talented youngster has already agreed to join the Bianconeri.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the J Stadium as a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, while his agent Mino Raiola is also pushing for a bumper contract renewal with Milan.

“He [Donnarumma] is already Juve, nobody knows anything yet, but he is already a Bianconero,” Tacconi told TMW Radio.

During a recent match between Juventus and Milan, in which the Bianconeri were awarded a 97th minute penalty, Donnarumma was seen kissing the Rossoneri badge on his shirt. A move that was seen as a message that he is staying with Milan.

“Who cares about the shirt?” Tacconi went on. “Today it is all about money. Raiola holds all the cards and when he decides, he says ‘let’s go. Donnarumma will sign the renewal [with Milan] but contracts don’t count for anything.”