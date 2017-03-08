Tardelli refuses to recognise Heysel as European Cup win

Given the harrowing events that surrounded Juventus’ European Cup win in 1985, Marco Tardelli claimed that he doesn’t recognise it as a victory.

A second half penalty from Michel Platini helped the Bianconeri to a 1-0 win over Liverpool and win the competition for the first time in their history.

However, the win was completely overshadowed by the collapse of a wall in the stand inside Brussels’ Heysel Stadium, which killed 39 people and injured many more, with the game going ahead despite protestations from both clubs to postpone the fixture.

“I have never won the European Cup,” Tardelli stated with sincerity at a charity event in Ancona to raise money following the earthquake tragedy which recently hit the area.

“What I mean is that although I did win it, I don’t recognise it…”

Tardelli, who played the full game that fateful night over 30 years ago, also took the opportunity to come to the defence of Massimiliano Allegri, who he believes has been unfairly criticised of late.

“Many people seem to forget that he has reached a Champions League final,” he continued. “Sometimes I hear people criticise him and honestly, it really annoys me. I hope that he stays at Juventus for a long time.”