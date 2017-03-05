Torino keen to keep Hart despite Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Arsenal and Liverpool could offer Joe Hart a return to the Premier League, though current side Torino are said to be interested in signing him outright from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old was forced out at the Sky Blues by manager Pep Guardiola during the summer, and despite impressing during his 24 appearances while on loan at the Granata, it appears he won’t be welcomed back at Manchester at the end of the campaign.

As a result, Tuttosport reports that Torino President Urbano Cairo is ready to pay up in order to sign the England international, as the Premier League club value Hart at close to €25 million.

Should the two clubs fail to reach an agreement, Arsenal and Liverpool have both shown interest in bringing Hart back to England, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester City would let the star man join their rivals.

Hart made 348 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens from 2006 to 2016.